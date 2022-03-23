Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.71. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 79,257 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.33 million and a P/E ratio of -27.20.
Northern Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NGC)
