Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,121 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 27.0% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $102,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,926,805. The stock has a market cap of $587.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

