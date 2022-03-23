Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 4,537 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 0.7% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,995 shares of company stock valued at $109,892,713 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.45. 60,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,480. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,072.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.