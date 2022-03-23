Northside Capital Management LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.
PL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Planet Labs PBC Profile (Get Rating)
Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.
