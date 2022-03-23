Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli Buys 3,208 Shares

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli bought 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £7,731.28 ($10,178.09).

Novacyt stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.08) on Wednesday. Novacyt S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 131.18 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 768.96 ($10.12). The company has a market capitalization of £165.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

