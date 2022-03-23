Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli Buys 3,208 Shares

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli bought 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £7,731.28 ($10,178.09).
Novacyt stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.08) on Wednesday. Novacyt S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 131.18 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 768.96 ($10.12). The company has a market capitalization of £165.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.95.
