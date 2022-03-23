NOW Token (NOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

NOW Token (NOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One NOW Token coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NOW Token has traded flat against the US dollar. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $1,803.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00049503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.05 or 0.07030089 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,270.91 or 0.99819708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044278 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,414,980 coins. NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

