Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $432,207.60 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.80. 69 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,013. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.90. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $19,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

