Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $42.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NTNX opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,652 shares of company stock worth $2,462,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

