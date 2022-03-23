Nutriband Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 30th (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband’s (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 30th. Nutriband had issued 1,056,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.25. After the expiration of Nutriband’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS NTRB opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nutriband has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nutriband stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

