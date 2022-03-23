Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.65

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$130.65 and last traded at C$130.65, with a volume of 158538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$125.06.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.15.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.6640701 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Nutrien Company Profile (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

