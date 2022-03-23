NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.92. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.85.

Several brokerages have commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NV5 Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

