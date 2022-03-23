NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $265.24 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.19. The company has a market cap of $663.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.