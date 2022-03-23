NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.
NVIDIA stock opened at $265.24 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.19. The company has a market cap of $663.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.
In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
