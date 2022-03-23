NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $168.74 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.68. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

