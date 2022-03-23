Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $460.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

