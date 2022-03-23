Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.67% from the company’s previous close.

OACB opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 262,784 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 202,767 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 833,841 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 297,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

