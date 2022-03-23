Oikos (OKS) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oikos (OKS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $69,616.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.11 or 0.07010321 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.19 or 1.00066868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

