Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $166.43. 8,591,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.60.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

