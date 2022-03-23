Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $287.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.00.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.