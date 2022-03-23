Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 276,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,438,521 shares.The stock last traded at $153.15 and had previously closed at $166.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Get Okta alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.60.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.