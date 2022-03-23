Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $15.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 30.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

