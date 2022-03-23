ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NYSE:ONON opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. ON has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

