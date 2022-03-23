ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of ON stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. ON has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $100,520,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

