ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Position Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of ONE Gas worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.