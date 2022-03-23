ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE:OGS opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after buying an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,670,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

