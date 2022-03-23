OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 46.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 229.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 71.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

