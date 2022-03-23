OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About OpGen (Get Rating)
OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).
