Oppenheimer Weighs in on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $363.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

