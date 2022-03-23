Oppenheimer Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.43 EPS.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $157.67 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $108,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.