Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. 7,439,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,806,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

