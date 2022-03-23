Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,763,423 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Oragenics by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 641,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oragenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 512,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Oragenics by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.