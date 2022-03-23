Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.11

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $369,855.71 and $7.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,370.72 or 0.99986595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00065773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.00307537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00138185 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00271380 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005245 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00029948 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

