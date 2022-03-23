Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Up 0%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $44.95. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 17.97%. This is a boost from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

