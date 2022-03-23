Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after buying an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,320,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,026,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE:OGN opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.