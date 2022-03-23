Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $27.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.20 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $35.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $146.63 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $159.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of OESX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 2,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,366. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.