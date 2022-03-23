Orion Office REIT (ONL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONL opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Orion Office REIT has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $9,893,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $171,893,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $4,540,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

