Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 114,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,419 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.89.
A number of research analysts have commented on OCDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after buying an additional 4,395,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,300 shares during the last quarter.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCDX)
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.
