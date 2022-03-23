Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 114,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,419 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after buying an additional 4,395,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,300 shares during the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

