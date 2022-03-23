OTC:WOSGF (OTC:WOSGF) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Investment analysts at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of OTC:WOSGF (OTC:WOSGFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WOSGF opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94. OTC:WOSGF has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

