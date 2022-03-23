Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.17.
Shares of OXM traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. 240,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73.
About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)
Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
