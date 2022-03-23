Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.17.

NYSE OXM traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 214,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,559. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.48.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,889,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oxford Industries by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

