PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414,080 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after purchasing an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.1% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,052,000 after purchasing an additional 149,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.