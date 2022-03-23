Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Trading Down 3.1%

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. 263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bancorp provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

