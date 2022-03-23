PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,610 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,169 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PagerDuty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

