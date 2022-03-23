PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.
Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.