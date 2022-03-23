PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

