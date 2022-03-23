Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,472 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $605.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,162. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.72 and a fifty-two week high of $609.21. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

