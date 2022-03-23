Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PANL opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 31.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

