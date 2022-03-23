Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 37.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,900. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

