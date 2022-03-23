Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

