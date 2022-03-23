Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,791,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,811,000 after purchasing an additional 320,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,820,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92,421 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $122.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.05.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

