Parallel Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 931,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 468,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72.

