Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

NYSE:TYL opened at $441.33 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.11.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

