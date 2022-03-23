Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

ESGE opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.